Amid the tragedy at a hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra Education minister has raised the question that despite having sufficient funds, no medicines were procured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hasan Mushrif raised questions about the hospital's delayed medication procurement despite having sufficient funds.

“The issue of housekeeping is very serious, we have taken that seriously. They still have ₹4-5 crores. Why didn't they purchase medicines? Our committee will give an answer. We will bring the medical college staff here," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has denied that there were shortages of medicines and staff.

At least 31 people, including 12 infants have died in the government-run Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital reportedly due to an alleged scarcity of medicines. Many of the deceased were old people with heart ailments, underweight infants, or accident victims, according to CM Shinde.

Incidentally, in a 24-hour period between August 12 and 13, a total of 18 patients died in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil made the acting dean of the government hospital in Nanded, clean a dirty toilet and urinals, a video of which has gone viral.

"You don't have simple mugs (in the toilet) and you shout at people who don't use toilets. Do you (doctors and the dean) behave similarly at your home?" Patil can be heard saying.

He then asked a doctor to get another bucket. "Do you have only one bucket in this medical college?" Patil asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video shows Patil handing a broom to the acting dean, S R Wakode, and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals.

"The government spends crores but I am pained to see the situation here. The toilets have not been cleaned for months. The toilets in the wards of the hospital are locked. No water is available in toilets," Patil, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

"I went to the office of the dean where I saw that the wash basin is broken and the tap has no water," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patil said he would request the chief minister to order the registration of cases against these people who draw salaries from the government but are negligent in work.

