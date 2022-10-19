Maharashtra detects 18 cases of XXB variant of Covid-19 ahead of festive season

As many as 18 cases of XBB variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Maharashtra in the first fortnight of October, the state health department said on Wednesday. The Mumbai civic body has issued an advisory urging citizens to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season to prevent a further spike in the number of cases.
The Maharashtra Health Department is already on its toes. The metropolis saw an upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases in the second week of October.
The Department's Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate had earlier said that the state has reported the XBB variant, which is a new variant having a "growth advantage" over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property.
The city civic body asked citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection, if not done so till now and also get booster dose, and wear face masks in crowded places and follow other COVID-19 protocols.
Pointing out that daily coronavirus cases registered an uptick in the financial capital in the second week of October, the civic body said new sub-variants of Omicron -- BQ.1 (US variant), BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 -- have been detected in Maharashtra.
“These new variants have a growth advantage over other variants of Omicron like BA.2.75 and also immune evasive properties," it stated while advising residents to take precautionary measures to prevent a surge in cases.
The advisory said people having difficulty in breathing, immunocompromised patients and those who have recently visited countries where the coronavirus infection is prevalent, should seek immediate medical advice.
What is XXB variant?
XXB was discovered in Singapore earlier in August. It is a hybrid of Omicron's BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants. The variant has now appeared in 17 countries across the globe. It is believed that XBB variant has "growth advantage" over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property.
According to reports, the new variant is a result of an accumulation of changes in the virus' spike surface protein.
"XBB is demonstrating characteristics that it is dominating over all other sub-variants. It has been detected in many parts of the world but in Singapore is rising very fast – within three weeks from nothing, it is now over half of all the daily cases," the health minister of Singapore has said.
