Maharashtra detects 4 more cases of Omicron

Maharashtra detects 4 more cases of Omicron1 min read . 07:36 PM IST
- The state saw 1,766 recoveries in the same period, that pushed the daily Covid active tally to 24,509
Maharashtra reported over 8,000 fresh Covid cases, including four of Omicron variant, in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday. The state saw 1,766 recoveries in the same period, that pushed the daily active tally to 24,509.
