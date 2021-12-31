Maharashtra detects 4 more cases of Omicron

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra reported over 8,000 fresh Covid cases, including four of Omicron variant, in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday. The state saw 1,766 recoveries in the same period, that pushed the daily active tally to 24,509. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

