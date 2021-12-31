Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra detects 4 more cases of Omicron

Maharashtra detects 4 more cases of Omicron

Four more cases of Omicron found in Maharashtra 
1 min read . 07:36 PM IST Livemint

  • The state saw 1,766 recoveries in the same period, that pushed the daily Covid active tally to 24,509

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra reported over 8,000 fresh Covid cases, including four of Omicron variant, in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday. The state saw 1,766 recoveries in the same period, that pushed the daily active tally to 24,509. 

Maharashtra reported over 8,000 fresh Covid cases, including four of Omicron variant, in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday. The state saw 1,766 recoveries in the same period, that pushed the daily active tally to 24,509. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!