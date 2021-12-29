Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 85 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, said the state health department in a statement.

Of the total, 47 patients were reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). As many as 43 of these patients are foreign travellers are four are their contacts.

The rest of 38 cases were detected by the Indian Institute of Science and Research (IISER) from community surveillance. As per preliminary data, they do not have any international travel history.

With this, the tally of the new strain in the state has reached 252.

Among the districts, Mumbai has reported the highest number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra at 137. It is followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad at 25, Pune Rural (18).

According to the department, 28,107 travellers have arrived in Maharashtra from the Centre's designated “at-risk" countries, out of which 204 people have tested Omicron positive.

As many as 1,66,254 people have come from other countries and 82 out of them were detected with the new variant.

