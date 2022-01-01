Maharashtra detects 9,170 new Covid-19 infections, including 6 Omicron cases

Maharashtra detects 9,170 new Covid-19 infections, including 6 Omicron cases1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
A total of 460 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far
As many as 9,170 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday. The state has witnessed a hike of 13% in fresh cases.
Mumbai alone detected 6,347 fresh cases of Covid-19 – a 12% hike as compared to Friday – and one death due to the virus. Out of the total, 5,712 patients are asymptomatic and 451 have recovered.
Maharashtra, which witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021, saw its cumulative tally rising to 66,87,991 on Saturday, an official said. As many as 1,445 patients were discharged, taking the tally of those recovered so far to 65,10,541.
The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11% and the recovery rate is at 97.35%. Maharashtra now has 32,225 active cases.
Saturday's tally also includes six cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus – all from Pune. Maharashtra has so far recorded 460 cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO.
Of this, Mumbai has the most number of Omicron cases at 327, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (28).
