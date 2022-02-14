Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has posted a message about two job vacancies for the post of superintendents in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Mumbai. The DGP has invited aspirants to approach the department or contact him through the social media.

In a Facebook page, DGP Pandey mentioned that the ATS is a prestigious posting, which provides for a 25% special allowance. Pandey also said the interested officers can directly approach the ADG ATS, or the ADG establishment. "You can give preference here as well," he mentioned, referring to his social media account.

A Mumbai Police official told PTI news agency, "The ATS is a very prestigious department and everyone wants to work there." The official, however, also said no interested person will reply to the DG on his Facebook account as others will also come to know about it. Notably, ATS SP, Technical Analysis, Sohail Sharma had left for the US for higher studies. Rajkumar Shinde, another SP-rank officer in ATS, was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau some time back, but he has yet not been relieved. The post of the ATS IG, earlier held by Suhas Warke, is also lying vacant ever since he was transferred about a year ago. The post of the ATS DIG is also yet to be filled since Shivdeep Lande was sent to Bihar in November last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.