Maharashtra: DGP invites job applications for vacant ATS posts on Facebook

Maharashtra: DGP invites job applications for vacant ATS posts on Facebook1 min read . 01:46 PM IST
Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has invited aspirants to approach the department or contact him through the social media
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has invited aspirants to approach the department or contact him through the social media
Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has posted a message about two job vacancies for the post of superintendents in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Mumbai. The DGP has invited aspirants to approach the department or contact him through the social media.
Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has posted a message about two job vacancies for the post of superintendents in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Mumbai. The DGP has invited aspirants to approach the department or contact him through the social media.
In a Facebook page, DGP Pandey mentioned that the ATS is a prestigious posting, which provides for a 25% special allowance. Pandey also said the interested officers can directly approach the ADG ATS, or the ADG establishment. "You can give preference here as well," he mentioned, referring to his social media account.
In a Facebook page, DGP Pandey mentioned that the ATS is a prestigious posting, which provides for a 25% special allowance. Pandey also said the interested officers can directly approach the ADG ATS, or the ADG establishment. "You can give preference here as well," he mentioned, referring to his social media account.
A Mumbai Police official told PTI news agency, "The ATS is a very prestigious department and everyone wants to work there." The official, however, also said no interested person will reply to the DG on his Facebook account as others will also come to know about it. Notably, ATS SP, Technical Analysis, Sohail Sharma had left for the US for higher studies. Rajkumar Shinde, another SP-rank officer in ATS, was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau some time back, but he has yet not been relieved. The post of the ATS IG, earlier held by Suhas Warke, is also lying vacant ever since he was transferred about a year ago. The post of the ATS DIG is also yet to be filled since Shivdeep Lande was sent to Bihar in November last year.
A Mumbai Police official told PTI news agency, "The ATS is a very prestigious department and everyone wants to work there." The official, however, also said no interested person will reply to the DG on his Facebook account as others will also come to know about it. Notably, ATS SP, Technical Analysis, Sohail Sharma had left for the US for higher studies. Rajkumar Shinde, another SP-rank officer in ATS, was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau some time back, but he has yet not been relieved. The post of the ATS IG, earlier held by Suhas Warke, is also lying vacant ever since he was transferred about a year ago. The post of the ATS DIG is also yet to be filled since Shivdeep Lande was sent to Bihar in November last year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!