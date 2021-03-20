Asia's largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai has reported a 62% jump in Covid-19 cases in March, as compared to new infections recorded in February.

While the area had seen 168 people testing positive for the disease in February, the count has gone up to 272 in March so far, civic officials said on Saturday.

The officials said that the number of daily new cases in Dharavi, which had started steadily going up since February, has witnessed a significant surge this month.

They say that the cases being reported are scattered across the slum and not concentrated in any particular pocket.

Dharavi currently has 72 active Covid-19 cases. Of the total number of 4,133 patients so far, 3,745 have recovered, while 316 have died due to the infection.

Around 6.5 lakh people live in this 2.5 sq km of area. The population density stands at 2,27,136 per sq km. According to officials, maintaining social distancing there is a tough task, as families of eight to 10 members live in 10x10 hutments and residents have to walk along narrow lanes lined with crowded tenements on either side.

This slum is also home to several small-scale leather, pottery and textile manufacturing units.

The current spike has set alarm bells ringing for authorities who stated that they are better prepared to handle the situation this year as compared to when the pandemic broke out in the country in March last year.

The first Covid-19 patient in Dharavi was found on 1 April 2020, about 20 days after Mumbai reported its first case. Thereafter, the daily case count in Dharavi rose exponentially, turning the area into a Covid-19 hotspot.

In the first week of May last year, it had reported 94 cases in a single day, its highest daily count. However, the number started going down gradually from the following month.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the daily number of cases from Dharavi went down significantly in November. The area did not report any new cases on a few days in December, January and February.

In the last four months, the slum hardly reported any double-digit daily growth. The highest single-day count came on 16 February, when it recorded 16 new cases.

A number of steps, including proactive screening with the assistance of private doctors and community support, the authorities had managed to flatten the curve of viral spread, according to officials. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had also taken cognisance of the efforts and praised the "Dharavi pattern".

Kiran Dighavkar, the assistant municipal commissioner of BMC's G-North ward that houses Dharavi, said that the number of Covid-19 cases in this slum is rising due to "pro-active testing and screening", but the situation is quite different from last year and fully under control.

"Last year, when there was an outbreak of Covid-19 in Dharavi, there were limitations on testing and reports were getting delayed. Now, there are no such constraints as an ample number of testing kits are available and we could do on-the-spot testing of all the traced contracts of a positive patient," he said.

He said that besides focusing on early contact-tracing and screening of people in Dharavi, they are also focusing on speedy vaccination of vulnerable people, like senior citizens and the people with co-morbidities, to keep the number of fatalities under control.

"Though the cases are rising fast, the fatalities are quite less. We are focusing on vulnerable people like senior citizens and those with the co-morbidities," he said, adding that they are going to start a new vaccination centre with five booths at Dharavi, where at least 1,000 people will be vaccinated per day.

"We are detecting the cases at early stages enabling them for early treatment. As per the data, 70% of cases are asymptomatic and either home quarantined or institutional quarantined," he said.

Cases in Mumbai

The metropolis had reported 3,062 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the cumulative tally to 3,55,897.

The BMC on Friday decided to double the number of tests from 25,000 per day now to 50,000. The decision was taken after a virtual meeting chaired by Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

It was also decided to increase the daily Covid-19 vaccination target in the metropolis to one lakh, as the number of inoculation centres in the private sector had been increased from 59 to 80, officials informed.

With inputs from agencies.





