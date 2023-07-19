Maharashtra district announces holiday for all schools and colleges in view of heavy rains1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Maharashtra's Raigad district has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges today due to heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Raigad and Palghar districts today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts.
According to ANI, heavy rains in Raigad district led to waterlogging, resulting in the Rasayani police station being flooded with water.