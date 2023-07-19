Maharashtra's Raigad district has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges today due to heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Raigad and Palghar districts today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts.

As per the IMD classification, an orange alert is issued when rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is predicted in a day, while a red alert is issued when rainfall above 204.5 mm is expected in a 24-hour period.

Raigad District announced the news about the holiday via their official Twitter handle, the tweet read, “In the wake of heavy rains, Collector Dr. Yogesh Mhase has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today."