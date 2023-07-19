Maharashtra's Raigad district has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges today due to heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Raigad and Palghar districts today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts.

