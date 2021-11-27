This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Maharashtra district asked to be prepared to tackle new variant scare
Maharashtra district asked to be prepared to tackle new variant scare
1 min read.09:36 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Direction comes in view of the emergence of a new variant of the infection, which has now been named Omicron by the World Health Organization
Shinde said the Maharashtra government was prepared to tackle any eventuality, and directed officials to carry out audits of COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
THANE :
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister, on Saturday, instructed Thane district authorities and local civic officials to keep hospital facilities ready and ensure strict adherence among people to COVID-19 protocols .
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
THANE :
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister, on Saturday, instructed Thane district authorities and local civic officials to keep hospital facilities ready and ensure strict adherence among people to COVID-19 protocols .
Decision comes in view of the emergence of a new variant of the infection, which has now been named Omicron by the World Health Organisation, has been classified as a 'Variant of Concern' due to its reported high transmissibility..
Decision comes in view of the emergence of a new variant of the infection, which has now been named Omicron by the World Health Organisation, has been classified as a 'Variant of Concern' due to its reported high transmissibility..
The new B.1.1.529 variant was first detected in the southern part of Africa.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new B.1.1.529 variant was first detected in the southern part of Africa.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Late on Saturday Britain confirmed two detected cases of the new variant of infection. Bengaluru also confirmed that two south Africans had tested Covid positive and their samples have been sent for sequencing to ascertain about the variant.
Late on Saturday Britain confirmed two detected cases of the new variant of infection. Bengaluru also confirmed that two south Africans had tested Covid positive and their samples have been sent for sequencing to ascertain about the variant.
Shinde, during the meeting held through video conferencing, said the Maharashtra government was prepared to tackle any eventuality, and directed officials to carry out audits of COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities to ensure preparedness against any spike is at its optimum.
Shinde, during the meeting held through video conferencing, said the Maharashtra government was prepared to tackle any eventuality, and directed officials to carry out audits of COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities to ensure preparedness against any spike is at its optimum.
The minister said some of the treatment facilities shut due to a fall in case numbers must be kept ready for reopening as soon the need arises, district officials said.