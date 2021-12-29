Maharashtra: The Nagpur district administration has banned parties on the New Year's eve, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. This comes as highly infection Omicron variant of Covid cases are rising across the country.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 167 cases of Omicron.

On Monday, the state reported 26 cases of omicron out of which 11 cases were from Mumbai.

Raigad (Panvel Municipal Corporation) reported five, Thane Municipal Corporation - four, Nanded - two. Nagpur, Palghar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (in Thane district) and Pune rural reported one case each.

Out of the 167 cases, as many as 72 patients have been discharged following negative RT-PCR test.

Of the 26 fresh Omicron cases on Tuesday, all have a history of international travel barring two who are their high-risk contacts.

Among the new cases - 14 males and 12 females - four are below the age of 18 and two are above 60 years. Barring four minors and three others, all 19 remaining have received full vaccination. Twenty-one are asymptomatic, while five have mild symptoms.

With inputs from PTI

