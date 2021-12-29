Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra district bans parties on New Year's eve amid Omicron scare

Maharashtra district bans parties on New Year's eve amid Omicron scare

Nagpur banned celebrations on New Year
1 min read . 06:14 PM IST Livemint

  • This comes as highly infection Omicron variant of Covid cases are rising across the country

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra: The Nagpur district administration has banned parties on the New Year's eve, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. This comes as highly infection Omicron variant of Covid cases are rising across the country. 

Maharashtra: The Nagpur district administration has banned parties on the New Year's eve, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. This comes as highly infection Omicron variant of Covid cases are rising across the country. 

So far, Maharashtra has reported 167 cases of Omicron.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 167 cases of Omicron.

On Monday, the state reported 26 cases of omicron out of which 11 cases were from Mumbai.

On Monday, the state reported 26 cases of omicron out of which 11 cases were from Mumbai.

Raigad (Panvel Municipal Corporation) reported five, Thane Municipal Corporation - four, Nanded - two. Nagpur, Palghar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (in Thane district) and Pune rural reported one case each.

Raigad (Panvel Municipal Corporation) reported five, Thane Municipal Corporation - four, Nanded - two. Nagpur, Palghar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (in Thane district) and Pune rural reported one case each.

Out of the 167 cases, as many as 72 patients have been discharged following negative RT-PCR test. 

Out of the 167 cases, as many as 72 patients have been discharged following negative RT-PCR test. 

Of the 26 fresh Omicron cases on Tuesday, all have a history of international travel barring two who are their high-risk contacts. 

Of the 26 fresh Omicron cases on Tuesday, all have a history of international travel barring two who are their high-risk contacts. 

Among the new cases - 14 males and 12 females - four are below the age of 18 and two are above 60 years. Barring four minors and three others, all 19 remaining have received full vaccination. Twenty-one are asymptomatic, while five have mild symptoms.

Among the new cases - 14 males and 12 females - four are below the age of 18 and two are above 60 years. Barring four minors and three others, all 19 remaining have received full vaccination. Twenty-one are asymptomatic, while five have mild symptoms.

With inputs from PTI  

With inputs from PTI  

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!