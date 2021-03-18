Maharashtra district closes all schools and colleges as Covid cases spike

The district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar has asked all government and private schools, colleges, and hostels in the district to remain closed till further notice amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
The decision was announced by Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal on Thursday, according to a ANI report.
The District Collector's order came after 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school called Nandore Government Ashram School in Palghar district of Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19.
According to an official from the taluka medical office, a few students of the total strength of 193 had begun to display symptoms of the coronavirus infection earlier this week.
Following the detection of the cases, the school has been declared a containment zone and a notice has been displayed accordingly at the entrance of the facility, it was stated.
According to the health department, infected children and the teacher are currently undergoing treatment at a Covid treatment centre in the district.
Earlier, as many as 79 persons, including students, teachers and other staff, of three ashram schools in Jawhar tested positive for coronavirus last week.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-affected Covid-19 states in the country, with 23,179 fresh infections, 9,138 discharges and 84 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.
This is the sixth-highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.
The total cases in the state now stands at 23,70,507, including 21,63,391 recoveries, 1,52,760 active cases and 53,080 deaths.