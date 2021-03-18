Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra district closes all schools and colleges as Covid cases spike

Maharashtra district closes all schools and colleges as Covid cases spike

The sealed Nandore ashramshala in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.
1 min read . 11:06 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Palghar District Collector's order came after 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school called Nandore Government Ashram School have tested positive for Covid-19

The district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar has asked all government and private schools, colleges, and hostels in the district to remain closed till further notice amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar has asked all government and private schools, colleges, and hostels in the district to remain closed till further notice amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The decision was announced by Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal on Thursday, according to a ANI report.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bengaluru metro trains between Majestic, Mysuru Road to be suspended for 8 days

1 min read . 11:08 AM IST

Covid-19 reinfection rare, but people above 65 more at risk: Study

2 min read . 10:54 AM IST

After DGCA nod, airlines de-board seven passengers for flouting Covid-19 norms

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST

Salman Khan's ‘Radhe’ eyes digital premiere in 30 days of theatrical release

1 min read . 10:31 AM IST

The decision was announced by Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal on Thursday, according to a ANI report.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bengaluru metro trains between Majestic, Mysuru Road to be suspended for 8 days

1 min read . 11:08 AM IST

Covid-19 reinfection rare, but people above 65 more at risk: Study

2 min read . 10:54 AM IST

After DGCA nod, airlines de-board seven passengers for flouting Covid-19 norms

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST

Salman Khan's ‘Radhe’ eyes digital premiere in 30 days of theatrical release

1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The District Collector's order came after 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school called Nandore Government Ashram School in Palghar district of Maharashtra have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to an official from the taluka medical office, a few students of the total strength of 193 had begun to display symptoms of the coronavirus infection earlier this week.

Following the detection of the cases, the school has been declared a containment zone and a notice has been displayed accordingly at the entrance of the facility, it was stated.

According to the health department, infected children and the teacher are currently undergoing treatment at a Covid treatment centre in the district.

Earlier, as many as 79 persons, including students, teachers and other staff, of three ashram schools in Jawhar tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-affected Covid-19 states in the country, with 23,179 fresh infections, 9,138 discharges and 84 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This is the sixth-highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

The total cases in the state now stands at 23,70,507, including 21,63,391 recoveries, 1,52,760 active cases and 53,080 deaths.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.