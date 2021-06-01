Maharashtra's Nashik district has eased Covid restrictions with daily infection numbers coming down to under 400 cases. On Monday, the district recorded 396 fresh cases, taking Nashik city's total tally to 3,85,850.

The district administration yesterday evening issued an order, relaxing the Covid restrictions between June 1 and June 15.

The officials said that the decision was taken as the cases in the district were declining and over 60 per cent oxygenated beds were vacant.

Now, the standalone shops, barring those in malls, can remain open between 7 am and 2 pm, while vegetables and fruits can be sold along roads between 7 am and noon after complying with all Covid norms.

Besides, home delivery from hotels, restaurants and liquor vends will be allowed from 7 am to 12 pm and 5 to 7 pm. All shops and business establishments, except those dealing in essentials like medicine, milk, will have to remain shut on weekends, Saturday and Sunday.

Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and industrial establishments will remain open with Covid norms. The government offices will work with 25 per cent staff attendance, and the rest from home.

Also, all banks, post offices will remain open from 9 am to 2 pm for regular work from Monday to Friday, while schools, colleges, public places like gymnasiums, theatres, swimming pools etc will remain closed.

According to the order, people would not be allowed to move from one place to another from 3 pm to 6 am without valid reasons.

In Nashik, 4,724 people have lost their lives to Covid-19. So far, over 3.87 lakh people have contracted virus in the city while 3,71,545, have recovered.

(With inputs from PTI)





