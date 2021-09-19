OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra district goes eco-friendly for Ganesh Visarjan, opts for idol collection instead of immersion
Listen to this article

The Latur municipal corporation collected thousands of Ganesh idols at 16 centres on the last day of Ganeshotsav instead of opting for the conventional immersion, news agency PTI reported, quoting civic officials. 

The corporation has over the last three years asked people to donate 'sarvajanik' as well as household idols at these collection centres, mainly due to the perennial scarcity of water in the city.

"Latur is the only city in Maharashtra that for the past three years has been collecting all Ganpati idols instead of holding immersions at public places," said Mayor Vikrant Gojamunde.

While Latur's methods are unique, Ganeshotsav, which is usually celebrated with pomp and festivities in Maharashtra, has been a quiet affair for two years now.

In Pune, Ganesh idols were immersed without public processions on the last day of the ten-day festival, owing to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Amid chants of "Ganpati bappa morya", idols of the five "Manache (prominent) Ganpati"- Kasba Ganesh, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada- were immersed in artificial tanks set up at their respective pandals.

Meanwhile, police seized dhol and other musical instruments outside the Tulshibaug mandal as some devotees gathered there started dancing and tried to take out a procession. 

"As some devotees started playing dhols and other instruments, we immediately stopped them," said Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police (law and order). 

He said all the mandals are cooperating with the administration by adhering to the Covid-19 rules and regulations. 

In Mumbai, a total of 2,185 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed till Sunday afternoon in various water bodies.

This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up artificial lakes at 173 locations in the city, as well as idol collection centres and mobile immersion sites at various places to avoid crowding in the wake of the pandemic.

Besides, there were 73 locations of immersion at natural water bodies in the city civic limits.

In normal times, big processions are taken out on the last day of the festival called "Anant Chaturdashi".

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout