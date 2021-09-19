The Latur municipal corporation collected thousands of Ganesh idols at 16 centres on the last day of Ganeshotsav instead of opting for the conventional immersion, news agency PTI reported, quoting civic officials.

The corporation has over the last three years asked people to donate 'sarvajanik' as well as household idols at these collection centres, mainly due to the perennial scarcity of water in the city.

"Latur is the only city in Maharashtra that for the past three years has been collecting all Ganpati idols instead of holding immersions at public places," said Mayor Vikrant Gojamunde.

While Latur's methods are unique, Ganeshotsav, which is usually celebrated with pomp and festivities in Maharashtra, has been a quiet affair for two years now.

In Pune, Ganesh idols were immersed without public processions on the last day of the ten-day festival, owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Amid chants of "Ganpati bappa morya", idols of the five "Manache (prominent) Ganpati"- Kasba Ganesh, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada- were immersed in artificial tanks set up at their respective pandals.

Meanwhile, police seized dhol and other musical instruments outside the Tulshibaug mandal as some devotees gathered there started dancing and tried to take out a procession.

"As some devotees started playing dhols and other instruments, we immediately stopped them," said Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

He said all the mandals are cooperating with the administration by adhering to the Covid-19 rules and regulations.

In Mumbai, a total of 2,185 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed till Sunday afternoon in various water bodies.

This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up artificial lakes at 173 locations in the city, as well as idol collection centres and mobile immersion sites at various places to avoid crowding in the wake of the pandemic.

Besides, there were 73 locations of immersion at natural water bodies in the city civic limits.

In normal times, big processions are taken out on the last day of the festival called "Anant Chaturdashi".

