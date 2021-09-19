Maharashtra district goes eco-friendly for Ganesh Visarjan, opts for idol collection instead of immersion

Premium Devotees carrying Hindu God Lord Ganesha idol for immersion at a Maharashtra Mandal

2 min read . 09:25 PM IST

The civic corporation has over the last three years asked people to donate 'sarvajanik' as well as household Ganesh idols at these collection centres, mainly due to the perennial scarcity of water in the district