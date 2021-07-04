Amid the rising cases of coronavirus , and a fear of third-wave hitting the country in September-October, the Maharashtra government has imposed full lockdown in Satara district from Saturday. As per the latest updates, strict weekend lockdown will be imposed in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts of western Maharashtra due to the high prevalence of corona cases. A strict lockdown Sangli has already been announced till July 5.

Maharashtra: Even as cases of #COVID19 are on a decline, district administration in Satara imposes a complete lockdown following the spurt in new cases. The lockdown came into effect from Saturday. During this period, only shops providing essential commodities will remain open. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 4, 2021





The restrictions will be in force from Monday to Friday as per the Collector’s order.

During this period, only shops providing essential commodities will remain open.

A complete curfew will continue in the district for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

Essential services including grocery shops, vegetable shops, fruit sellers, dairy, bakery, mutton, chicken, egg, fish shops, cold storage, warehouses will be allowed

Hospitals, diagnosis centres, vaccination centres, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment sales shops will be allowed to function.

Al0l SEBI controlled offices will remain open

All services designated by the Reserve Bank of India will be allowed.

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,489 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 153 fatalities while 8,395 patients recovered, the state Health Department said. With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 60,88,841 and the death toll to 1,22,724, it said in a statement. The count of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 58,45,315, leaving the state with 1,17,575 active cases. The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 96 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.

