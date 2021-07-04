Maharashtra district goes under complete lockdown. Details here

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,489 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 153 fatalities while 8,395 patients recovered, the state Health Department said. With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 60,88,841 and the death toll to 1,22,724, it said in a statement. The count of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 58,45,315, leaving the state with 1,17,575 active cases. The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 96 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.