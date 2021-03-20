Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra district group urges vaccination of student before HSC, SSC exams

Maharashtra district group urges vaccination of student before HSC, SSC exams

The delegation said vaccinating all students as well as school staff will allow those appearing for the exams to do so in a 'tension- free environment'
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Staff Writer

A student and parents delegation in Latur on Friday urged Maharashtra government to conduct a vaccination drive for all students before the start of HSC and SSC exams amid the fear a second COVID-19 wave in the state.

The delegation met Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said the HSC and SSC exams, scheduled from April must be conducted after all students are vaccinated for COVID-19.

The HSC (Class XII) and SSC (Class X) exams in the state are to start from April 23 and April 29 respectively and will go on till the last week of May.

The delegation said vaccinating all students as well as school staff will allow those appearing for the exams to do so in a "tension- free environment".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the hightest one-day spike since last March when the first coronavirus infection was detected. It took the caseload to 23,96,340, said a health official. With 58 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138.

The state is facing the beginning of second COVID-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week. On Thursday, 12,764 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest in a single day this year.

The total of recoveries now stands at 21,75,565.

There are 1,66,353 active cases in the state.

Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city.

Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported cumulative 5,583 new cases, highest among the divisions.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,52,851 and eight deaths took the fatality count to 11,559.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,96,340, new cases: 25,833, death toll: 53,138, discharged: 21,75,565, active cases: 1,66,353, people tested so far: 1,79,56,830.

