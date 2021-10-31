An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude occurred in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district at 6:48 pm on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

No damage to property or loss of life was reported due to it, a district official said. "The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 6.48 pm," he said.

A statement from the Gadchiroli district collectorate quoting the National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at the depth of 77 kms. It was recorded at Jafrabad Chak village near Pranhita river close to Telangana border.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh.

The NCS said that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 55 kilometres East of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 30-10-2021, 12:44:05 IST, Lat: 27.54 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 55km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

In another similar incident, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Diglipur area of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday morning.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 80 kilometres and 90 kilometres South-South-East of Diglipur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 27-10-2021, 04:56:37 IST, Lat: 12.54 and Long: 93.36, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 90 km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS.

