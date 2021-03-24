Maharashtra district imposes lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge. Details here

In view of rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases across the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a lockdown in the Beed district from 26 March till 4 April.

The order to impose a lockdown was issued by the Beed District Collector to prevent further spread of the killer virus, as per reports. During the lockdown, all marriage halls, hotels and restaurants will remain shut in the Maharashtra district.

All schools and colleges in the Beed district will also remain shut during the lockdown period. All private offices will also remain closed during this period and their employees have been encouraged to work from home.

However, shops selling essential commodities including groceries, milk and medicines, will be exempted during this period.

This comes as Maharashtra is witnessing a huge spike in daily Covid-19 cases. The state has reported 28,699 new infections, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.

