Maharashtra COVID-19: Lockdown imposed in Amravati during weekend, strict curbs in Yavatmal2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 06:49 PM IST
- Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to take a stock of COVID-19 situation in the state
- Authorities also announced restrictions in Yavatmal district on Thursday
In the view of rising number of coronavirus cases, several districts in Maharashtra on Thursday announced stringent restrictions. The authorities on Thursday announced a lockdown in Amravati during the weekend. "Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 7 am," Shelesh Naval, district collector, Amravati, told ANI.
Amravati witnessed the highest spike in COVID-19 count among the districts Wednesday. At least 230 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on 17 February, according to data released by the officials. The number of fresh cases in the state was at 82 on 16 February.
"In view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, I have decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the district. To avoid any stricter lockdown in the future, I appeal to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Naval said.
He said during the weekend lockdown all markets and other establishments will remain shut. "Swimming pools and indoor games, too, will remain closed, while only five people will be allowed at religious ceremonies," he added.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Thursday to take a stock of COVID-19 situation in the state. "The CM has held a meeting with administrations of Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola, on the COVID-19 situation there. Appropriate decisions to be taken," said Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
Authorities also announced strict restrictions in Yavatmal district on Thursday. Schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 February. Restaurants, function halls to operate&marriage ceremonies to be held with less than 50% capacity of people, the district collector said. Assembly of 5 or more people not allowed, he further added.
The coronavirus cases have been on a rise in the western state in last few days. The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count in more than two months.
Thackeray earlier warned that if COVID-19 norms are not followed, people should be prepared for a fresh round of strict lockdown. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also expressed displeasure over people not following COVID-19-related guidelines. In view of the recent spurt in cases, Pawar on Monday warned of taking some "harsh decisions" and asked people to be prepared.
Pawar said, "Harsh decisions can be taken and people should remain prepared. If certain decisions are not taken in time then we will have to pay a heavy cost later."
