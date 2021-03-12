Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra district imposes lockdown effective today as covid cases surge

Maharashtra district imposes lockdown effective today as covid cases surge

City streets wear almost a deserted look after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati.
1 min read . 02:03 PM IST Staff Writer

'Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am up to Monday morning at 6 am, Nawab Malik, Maharashtra cabinet minister said

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the lockdown has been imposed in the Parbhani district from today. "Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am up to Monday morning at 6 am. We appeal to the people of Parbhani and other neighbouring districts, to cooperate," Nawab Malik, Maharashtra cabinet minister, ANI tweeted.

Six states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. They cumulatively accounted for 85.6 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said an official release from the health ministry on Friday.

23,285 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours across the country. 117 deaths were reported in the said period.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

According to the statement issued by the health ministry, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317, which is 61.48 per cent of the daily new cases reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

Recently, the Centre had rushed high-level public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday warned that strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A complete lockdown has been announced in the Nagpur city area from March 15 to March 21 in view of the rising infections.

