The state of Maharashtra which is witnessing a surge in covid-19 cases has seen various district administrations taking tough steps to stem the flow of rising cases of coronavirus.

The Latur district is the latest district to put covid-19 related restrictions and has decided to impose night curfew between 8 pm and 5am in the district, news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra: Latur district administration imposes night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am in the district; all weekly markets to remain shut till March 31, emergency services exempted.#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

All weekly markets will also remain shut till March 31 however the emergency services have been exempted from this.

Latur division has so far reported 91,512 cases and 2,559 fatalities.

Meanwhile Maharashtra reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases, 8,861 discharges, and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The other places in Maharashtra that have put restrictions due to covid-19 are Aurangabad, Nagpur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Pune, Nanded, Thane, Palghar, Jalgaon and Nashik.

Earlier,A total of 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Maharashtra's Latur city tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday, a health department official said.

Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected, he said.

The hostel is located near an English-medium school on the outskirts of the city. This hostel provides accommodation to students between Class 8 and 10, the official said.

"After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated," he said.





