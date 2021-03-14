Maharashtra district imposes night curfew as COVID-19 cases surge. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state of Maharashtra which is witnessing a surge in covid-19 cases has seen various district administrations taking tough steps to stem the flow of rising cases of coronavirus.

All weekly markets will also remain shut till March 31 however the emergency services have been exempted from this.

Latur division has so far reported 91,512 cases and 2,559 fatalities.

Meanwhile Maharashtra reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases, 8,861 discharges, and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The other places in Maharashtra that have put restrictions due to covid-19 are Aurangabad, Nagpur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Pune, Nanded, Thane, Palghar, Jalgaon and Nashik.

Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected, he said.

The hostel is located near an English-medium school on the outskirts of the city. This hostel provides accommodation to students between Class 8 and 10, the official said.

"After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

