Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra , the Sambhajinaga district in Aurangabad on Sunday ordered night restrictions from 9 pm to 6 am from 11 March to 4 April to contain virus spread.

Along with that, there will be full lockdown on weekends, said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde.

During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed, he added.

The announcement comes after a meeting was conducted with district authorities and other officials amid surge in Covid-19 cases there.

The district reported 459 coronavirus cases on Friday, which took its overall infection count to 52,103.

Till Friday night, there were 2,910 active cases in Aurangabad district, another official said.

A total of 179 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 47,909, he added.

The death of five patients on Friday increased the district's toll to 1,284, he added.

Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey had earlier said, "The administration is closely monitoring the situation. In the past, when the number of cases went up, we were able to manage well as it was a lockdown period. But now it will be a challenge."

Since March 1, Aurangabad district has reported 1,737 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 911 patients were discharged after recovery. A total of 17 patients have lost their lives since March 1 till Friday night, the official said.

The number cases in other districts of the Marathwada region has also gone up, he said, adding that Jalna district reported 202 new cases, Beed 97, Latur 108, Nanded 128, Osmanabad 26, Hingoli 46 and Parbhani 47.

In Parbhani, the restriction on buses coming from the districts located in Vidarbha region, political marches, agitations and curbs on places of religious worship will continue till March 15, the official said.

Maharashtra continued to report over 10,000 daily novel coronavirus cases after breaching 22 lakh-mark in total positive cases since the pandemic hit the state.

On Sunday, the worst-hit state in terms of total Covid-19 cases recorded more than 11,000 infections in last 24 hours, the highest in nearly five months.

The state cabinet which met under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday discussed various aspects to tackle the rising number of cases, sources said, adding that no decision was taken on the exact measures to be adopted.

The government is keeping a close eye on the situation, they said.

However, on the bright side, a record 1,13,669 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Saturday, the first time the number of beneficiaries covered in a day crossed the 1-lakh mark, state health officials said.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Sunday highlights that six states across the country are reporting high daily Covid-19 cases. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. They collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting a higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, which are showing a steep increase in the daily new cases.

