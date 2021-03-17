To prevent the surge in COVID-19 cases, the authorities issued prohibitory order for public gathering in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. "Aurangabad District Collector and District Magistrate and Police Commissioner issued prohibitory order for public gathering till 4 April. As per the order, five or more people are not permitted to gather, in view of COVID19 spread," reported news agency ANI.

Last week, the district administration of Aurangabad decided to impose lockdown on weekends until further orders. "Complete lockdown has been imposed in Aurangabad on weekends, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases until further orders," the authorities said, according to ANI. Further, the administration informed that they had ordered a partial lockdown in the district during weekdays till 4 April, ANI reported.

At least 1,271 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Aurangabad in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the district increased to 6,676. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 60,100 on Wednesday, said an official, according to PTI. Seven more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 1,351, PTI reported.

So far, 52,073 people have recovered from the infection, according to reports.

The authorities in the district told PTI that Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has been working on increasing the number of beds for COVID-19 patients by 5,000. "The buildings that we acquired earlier are now being activated as COVID-19 care centres," the official told PTI.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. "We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons — don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said last week.

Echoing a similar remark, Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) earlier said Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend."The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking & tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," he said.





