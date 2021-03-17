At least 1,271 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Aurangabad in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the district increased to 6,676. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 60,100 on Wednesday, said an official, according to PTI. Seven more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 1,351, PTI reported.