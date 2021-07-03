Aurangabad district of Maharashtra has relaxed Covid restrictions imposed since mid-April due to second wave of the pandemic. Now, monuments will be allowed to open for visitors till 4 pm. Earlier this week, the district administration issued fresh orders saying that monuments in Aurangabad district will now remain open for tourists till 4 pm.

Aurangabad is home to some of the historic world heritage sites like Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, Daultabad (Devgiri) fort, and Aurangabad caves. These monuments were reopened on June 18 after remaining shut for over three months amid the second wave of the Covid-19.

Last month, the local district administration had capped the number of people permitted to enter monuments at 500 people per session in morning and afternoon, half of what was being allowed earlier.

After the monuments reopened, tourists are allowed to visit them during sunrise to sunset. However, as per the fresh order in line with the level-3 restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, the monuments in the Aurangabad district will now remain open between 7 am and 4 pm, except Bibi-Ka-Maqbara which is allowed to remain open till 10 pm, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, marriage and engagement ceremonies planned earlier will now be exempted from the weekend lockdown in the Aurangabad district. Hotel parcel service is restricted till 8 pm in Aurangabad city, an official told the news agency.

On Friday, the Aurangabad region reported 146 fresh Covid cases, taking the total tally to 2,81,368, while the death toll increased to 6,371 with the addition of two fresh fatalities.

Overall, the state recorded 8,753 new infection cases, taking the tally to 60,79,352, while the death toll increased to 1,22,353 with the addition of 156 fresh fatalities. Friday's numbers were less than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 9,195 infections and 252 deaths.

