Maharashtra district logs 21 swine flu cases in three days
As many as 28 persons were detected with swine flu from the second week of July till the month's end
At least 21 swine flu cases were reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the last three days. There has been a sudden surge in H1N1 cases with as many as 28 cases being reported in just one month. From January 1 to June 30, only 6 swine flu cases were reported but, the case surged in the month of July.