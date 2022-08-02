At least 21 swine flu cases were reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the last three days. There has been a sudden surge in H1N1 cases with as many as 28 cases being reported in just one month. From January 1 to June 30, only 6 swine flu cases were reported but, the case surged in the month of July.

"The patients with H1N1 flu symptoms started reporting from the second week of July. 28 persons were detected with swine flu from the second week of July till the month end," said the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) official.

The NMC official stated that they have been taking various measures to stop the spread of the virus which include health department personnel visiting homes or hospitals to know the health status of such patients.

The teams then trace the close contacts of these patients, he added.

"If the samples of the close contacts are found to be symptomatic then they are tested and medicines prescribed on the presumptive diagnosis," he added.

2 swine flu cases reported from Kerala districts

Meanwhile, 2 cases of swine fever have been reported from Kerala - one from Wayanad and the other from Kannur. The newest case has been reported from Wayanad's Nenmeni on Monday, where over 300 pigs were culled last week.

Following this, the Wayanad district authorities released an official release on Monday that said, the Collector directed all the departments to provide all necessary assistance to the rapid response teams formed to deal with the disease.

The release also said an order has been issued to restrict import or transport of pigs, their meat or related products and pig manure to and from Kerala to other states for a period of 30 days from August 1 and the southern state has also been declared as a restricted zone.

Last month, Centre issued a warning against the spread of the swine flu virus as Bihar and a few northeastern states have been reporting infections.

H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus. Symptoms of the H1N1 flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu.

(With inputs from agencies)