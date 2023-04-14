The Satara district administration of Maharashtra has made wearing the mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks. In the wake of the spurt in cases of COVID-19 and Influenza, the public health department of Maharashtra has been directed to take precautionary measures, and as per the directions, Jaivanshi has issued the order making the mask mandatory for employees, including officials working with government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, as per a note issued by the district administration

The order was issued by the district collector, Ruchesh Jaivanshi, who also appealed to residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,086 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,53,377 and the toll to 1,48,471, a health official said.

It is the second consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 1000-mark, he pointed out. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,115 cases. Mumbai accounted for 274 cases, followed by 85 in Thane, 76 in Nagpur and 65 in Pune, while the sole death took place in Dhule, the official said. So far, 8,67,56,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 16,011 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.