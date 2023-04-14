Maharashtra district makes mask mandatory as fresh cases rise over 1000 for second day1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:19 PM IST
- Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,086 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,53,377 and the toll to 1,48,471, a health official said
The Satara district administration of Maharashtra has made wearing the mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks. In the wake of the spurt in cases of COVID-19 and Influenza, the public health department of Maharashtra has been directed to take precautionary measures, and as per the directions, Jaivanshi has issued the order making the mask mandatory for employees, including officials working with government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, as per a note issued by the district administration
