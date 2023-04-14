It is the second consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 1000-mark, he pointed out. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,115 cases. Mumbai accounted for 274 cases, followed by 85 in Thane, 76 in Nagpur and 65 in Pune, while the sole death took place in Dhule, the official said. So far, 8,67,56,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 16,011 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.