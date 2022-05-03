Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra district makes RT-PCR covid test mandatory for patients before surgeries

Maharashtra district makes RT-PCR covid test mandatory for patients before surgeries

India today logged 2,568 new COVID-19 infections.
1 min read . 01:13 PM IST Livemint

Maharashtra covid update: Medical facilities have been asked to make a note of the patient's vaccination status on his/her case papers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Aurangabad: The district disaster management authority has decided to make the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection mandatory for patients before undergoing any surgery in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, news agency PTI reported.

Aurangabad: The district disaster management authority has decided to make the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection mandatory for patients before undergoing any surgery in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, news agency PTI reported.

Medical facilities have been asked to make a note of the patient's vaccination status on his/her case papers, which will be checked by authorities, the collector said. 

Medical facilities have been asked to make a note of the patient's vaccination status on his/her case papers, which will be checked by authorities, the collector said. 

Aurangabad did not report any new COVID-19 case on Monday. As of now, there is only one active COVID-19 case in Aurangabad.

Aurangabad did not report any new COVID-19 case on Monday. As of now, there is only one active COVID-19 case in Aurangabad.

India Covid tally

India Covid tally

India today logged 2,568 new COVID-19 infections, the Union Health Ministry data showed. With today's fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded is 4,30,84,913. India's active caseload currently stands at 19,137 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

India today logged 2,568 new COVID-19 infections, the Union Health Ministry data showed. With today's fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded is 4,30,84,913. India's active caseload currently stands at 19,137 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.