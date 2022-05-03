Maharashtra district makes RT-PCR covid test mandatory for patients before surgeries1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
Maharashtra covid update: Medical facilities have been asked to make a note of the patient's vaccination status on his/her case papers
Aurangabad: The district disaster management authority has decided to make the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection mandatory for patients before undergoing any surgery in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, news agency PTI reported.
Medical facilities have been asked to make a note of the patient's vaccination status on his/her case papers, which will be checked by authorities, the collector said.
Aurangabad did not report any new COVID-19 case on Monday. As of now, there is only one active COVID-19 case in Aurangabad.
India Covid tally
India today logged 2,568 new COVID-19 infections, the Union Health Ministry data showed. With today's fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded is 4,30,84,913. India's active caseload currently stands at 19,137 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.
