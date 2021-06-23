Maharashtra's Beed district has made Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for people attending weddings. The administration has permitted only 50 guests at the venue. The decision was taken after the district administration observed crowding at marriage ceremonies despite restrictions.

The fresh directives make it mandatory for people to take permission for advance booking of wedding venues and to conduct the ceremony. Organisers and owners of wedding halls can host only one wedding per day.

The police have been instructed to take contact details of 50 persons permitted to attend the wedding ceremony and ensure that their RT-PCR and antigen test reports are negative.

The ceremonies that are conducted at home will also require police permission in Beed till further orders. As per official data, the positivity rate in the district currently stands at 7.11 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy rate is at 11.97 per cent.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra announced a five-level plan to unlock cities and districts in the state based on the infection positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds.

Now, the Public Health Department declares the positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation percentage for each district.

What are the five levels of restrictions?

The government has defined "Level 1" areas as having a positivity rate of less than 5% and occupancy of oxygenated beds should be below 25%.

"Level 2" will include areas with a positivity rate below 5% and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25% and 40%.

For "Level 3", the areas will be required to have a positivity rate between 5% and 10% or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40%.

Further in "Level 4", the positivity rate should be between 10% and 20% or oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60%.

To be categories in "Level 5", the strictest level, areas will be required to have a positivity rate of more than 20% or occupancy of oxygen beds should be more than 75%.

(With inputs from PTI)

