Two mild tremors were felt in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday afternoon, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

A tremor of 4.0 magnitude was experienced at 3.43 pm, while the second one of 3.9 magnitude was felt at 3.57 pm.

No casualty or damage to property was reported due to the quakes that hit in the span of 15 minutes, said Vivekanand Kadam, the chief of the district disaster cell.

Dahanu and Talasari talukas have been experiencing tremors since 2018 and more than 270 tremors of varying intensity have been felt so far, causing damages to houses in some cases.

Tremors are experienced in the villages of Dhundalwadi, Zai, Bordi, Dahanu, Dhakti Dahanu and Dapchari, with Dhundalwadi being the epicentre and having experienced the maximum of tremors.

Two weeks ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported near Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 78 km northwest (NW) of Kolhapur, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

