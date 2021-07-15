Aurangabad district of Maharashtra has opened at least 488 schools in the rural areas as the region reported no fresh infection case in the last one month. These schools have been opened for classes 8-12. These schools are located in villages where no case of infection had been detected in the last 30 days, according to news agency PTI.

An official told the news agency that at least 488 schools reopened in nine talukas of Aurangabad, and 29 per cent students attended classes on the first day of reopening. The total strength of students admitted in Classes 8 to 12 is 64,282, and of these, 18,509 students remained present at schools.

Education officer BB Chavan said that the decision about reopening schools in the Nagar Parishad and city jurisdictions was yet to be taken. "The number of students will gradually go up. It was necessary to start schools with physical classes, as there were hurdles in online education in rural areas. The move should be welcomed," Chavan told PTI.

The report said that some villages have had no patients for the last 25 to 28 days, and schools in these places will commence in the coming days once the 30-day period is over.

The total strength of teachers in the district for Classes 8 to 12 is 2,676. of these 2,280 remained present on the first day. As many as 1,850 teachers have taken both doses of the vaccine, while 1,332 have taken one shot.

On 14 July, Maharashtra reported 8,602 new Covid cases and 170 deaths, taking the caseload to 61,81,247 and toll to 1,26,390. On Tuesday, the state had reported 7,243 cases and 196 fatalities.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 96.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent. At present, 5,80,771 people are in home quarantine and 4,309 others in institutional quarantine across the state. There are 1,06,764 active COVID-19 cases.





