Offline classes for standards 1 to 8 will be discontinued in Maharashtra's Nanded district from 10 January till 30 January due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, reported news agency PTI, quoting a district official, on Thursday.

“Online education with continue for students of classes 1 to 8, while physical classes of classes 9 to 12 will continue in keeping with the Covid-19 protocols," he said.

Teachers are permitted to remain present in schools and should complete the tasks of schools and those assigned by administration to contain the infection, he said.

The district had on Wednesday recorded 45 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the number of active cases to 103. As per official data, Nanded has so far recorded 90,646 Covid-19 cases, which includes 2,655 casualties.

This comes a day after Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister on Wednesday announced that all schools in Nagpur district will remain shut for class 1 to class 8 till 31 January amid a surge in Omicron cases in the state.

As the cases are rapidly increasing, civic authorities in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai had also decided to shut schools.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges and universities till 15 February amid rising cases of Covid-19.

“Amid rising Covid cases, Maharashtra government to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities till 15 February. All exams in the said institutions will be conducted online," said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

However, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that a total lockdown is not required in Maharashtra as of now, but stressed the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.

Tope on Thursday said that while cases are rising in the state, the number of casualties has not increased.

He said that the hospitalisations have not increased, and medical oxygen demand also has not gone up.

"The number of cases is growing but hospitalisations have not increased. Also, the number of casualties has not increased, medical oxygen demand has not gone up. In the coming days, we will conduct a serosurvey," said Tope.

Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported 26,538 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin. Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.

