The authorities in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Friday announced certain relaxations in the coronavirus curbs, including allowing all shops and establishments to operate till 8 pm from 21 June onwards.

Issuing the order for the Nagpur municipal limits, Nagpur civic chief Radhakrishnan B said the city will remain in the same level 1 category as before under the state government's five-level plan to ease curbs as per positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, according to a PTI report.

All shops and establishments will be allowed to operate till 8 pm, as opposed to the earlier deadline of 5 pm, while malls, theatres and multiplex (with 50% capacity) will be allowed to function till 8 pm, as per the new guidelines.

Apart from this, social gatherings and weddings can take place with 50% capacity of the venue or with 100 guests, whichever is less, while 50 persons will be allowed at funerals, it was stated.

The order further stated that inter-district travel either by private cars, taxis or buses has been regularised.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the second wave of the pandemic, Nagpur on Friday did not report a single coronavirus casualty. The district registered 55 new Covid-19 cases during the day that took its tally to 4,76,706.

The toll in the district now stands at 9,016, while the count of recoveries has reached 4,66,588, leaving the region with 1,102 active cases, he said. As many as 9,270 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the overall test count in the district to 29,74,283, the official added.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,798 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 59,54,508, while 198 fatalities raised the death toll to 1,16,674, the health department said.

Of 198 deaths, 133 occurred in the last 48 hours while 65 took place in the last week. Another 450 deaths which had taken place earlier were added after the reconciliation of records.

The death toll, overall, went up by 648. Discharged patients outnumbered new infections. With 14,347 patients getting discharged during the day, the total of recoveries reached 56,99,983.

There are 1,34,747 active cases in the state. The recovery rate of Maharashtra is now 95.73%, while the fatality rate is 1.96%.

