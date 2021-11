Palghar district in Maharashtra is expected to receive heavy rainfall between November 30 and December 2, district authorities warned on Sunday.

People in the district, especially farmers, are advised to take precautions, Collector Manick Gursal said today, adding that a weather alert will be posted on Monday.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement that Gujarat, north Maharashtra and Northwest and adjoining central India will see a wet spell between December 1 and 3, with intense rainfall activity over Gujarat and north Konkan.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity will decrease over Tamil Nadu from November 29, 2021.

The weatherman further added that a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around November 30.

