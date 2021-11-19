Maharastra’s Palghar district has decided to give extra funds to gram panchayats that complete vaccinating the entire population by 31 December.

Move comes in a bid to achieve hundred per cent vaccination against COVID-19.

District collector Dr Manik Gursal said the decision was taken at the district planning committee (DPC) meeting presided over by Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse at the Palghar district headquarters on Thursday. The DPC approved an ₹405.24 crore annual plan for the district for the period 2021-22, the collector said.

As an incentive for COVID-19 vaccination, gram panchayats that complete 100 per cent inoculation by December 31 will be allotted additional funds by the district administration, he said.

At least 12 children, who were orphaned due to COVID-19, were given fixed deposit certificates for ₹5 lakh each during the meeting, he added.

Yesterday a Madhya Pradesh district had issued a circular that liquor would only sold to those who are completely vaccinated.

India has administrated over 113 crore vaccination so far.

