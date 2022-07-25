Autorickshaws will charge ₹23 for the first 1.5 km instead of ₹21, and ₹15 for every subsequent kilometer instead of the prevailing rate of ₹14
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
PUNE :Fare for autorickshaw rides in Maharashtra's Pune district are going to be hiked from 1 August, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday. They Pune administration informed that a hike of ₹2 in autorickshaw fares would be implemented.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PUNE :Fare for autorickshaw rides in Maharashtra's Pune district are going to be hiked from 1 August, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday. They Pune administration informed that a hike of ₹2 in autorickshaw fares would be implemented.
RTA officials said that autorickshaws will charge ₹23 for the first 1.5 km instead of ₹21, and ₹15 for every subsequent kilometer instead of the prevailing rate of ₹14.
RTA officials said that autorickshaws will charge ₹23 for the first 1.5 km instead of ₹21, and ₹15 for every subsequent kilometer instead of the prevailing rate of ₹14.
Further they also informed that new fare hike will be applicable in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits and Baramati.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further they also informed that new fare hike will be applicable in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits and Baramati.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A resident of Pune can vouch that the city is heavily dependent on this transportation mode.
A resident of Pune can vouch that the city is heavily dependent on this transportation mode.
The RTA, headed by the district collector, revised the fare chart for the three jurisdictions in a meeting held on Monday, the official said. The fare hike comes just nine months after the previous revision in October last year.
The RTA, headed by the district collector, revised the fare chart for the three jurisdictions in a meeting held on Monday, the official said. The fare hike comes just nine months after the previous revision in October last year.
"The decision to increase the fare was taken based on the recommendations of the Khatua committee report, and the demands of hike due to the rise of CNG prices was also taken into consideration," Pune Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde said. It is mandatory for all autorickshaw drivers to recalibrate metres in their vehicles, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The decision to increase the fare was taken based on the recommendations of the Khatua committee report, and the demands of hike due to the rise of CNG prices was also taken into consideration," Pune Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde said. It is mandatory for all autorickshaw drivers to recalibrate metres in their vehicles, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the autorickshaw union demanded an increase in its tariff from the state transport department.
Meanwhile, the autorickshaw union demanded an increase in its tariff from the state transport department.
One of the autorickshaw drivers on the condition of anonymity said, "Majority of autorickshaws in Pune city run on CNG because it is more affordable than petrol, but with the rising prices here, we were facing a huge loss. The price hike from August 1 will ease the burden."
One of the autorickshaw drivers on the condition of anonymity said, "Majority of autorickshaws in Pune city run on CNG because it is more affordable than petrol, but with the rising prices here, we were facing a huge loss. The price hike from August 1 will ease the burden."