Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Aurangabad, the authorities have decided to meet tomorrow to decide whether lockdown needs to be imposed in the district, a senior official informed.

As many as 459 Covid-19 cases were reported from the district yesterday taking the total number of infection count to 52,103. Meanwhile, the number of active cases stands at 2910. The state also saw 5 Covid-19 related deaths on Friday.

District collector Sunil Chavan told PTI, "A meeting will be held on Sunday evening, in which the way ahead for lockdown will be decided. After a review of cases and overall coronavirus situation in the district, a decision about lockdown will be taken."

Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other officials would also attend the meeting.

He also said, "Lockdown can be imposed, but ample time will be given to people to prepare themselves for it. The number of patients is growing. If cases keep growing at this speed, there will be a paucity of beds in hospitals."

Noting that the administration is closely monitoring the situation, Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said, "In the past, when the number of cases went up, we were able to manage well as it was a lockdown period. But now it will be a challenge."

Since March 1, Aurangabad district has reported 1,737 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 911 patients were discharged after recovery. A total of 17 patients have lost their lives since March 1 till Friday night, the official said.

The number cases in other districts of the Marathwada region has also gone up, he said, adding that Jalna district reported 202 new cases, Beed 97, Latur 108, Nanded 128, Osmanabad 26, Hingoli 46 and Parbhani 47.

(With inputs from agencies)

