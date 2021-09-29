A doctor and a nurse in the Thane district got suspended for mistakenly administering the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) to a man who had come to get a Covid vaccination. Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation said that "A doctor and a nurse suspended for administering 'anti-rabies dose, instead of COVID vaccine, at a health care centre in Kalwa area of Thane".

The person who was administered the anti-rabies vaccine is stable, the municipal corporation added. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rajkumar Yadav, had gone to enquire about the Covishield vaccine at the Atkoneshwar Nagar primary health care centre in Kalwa East. The medical officer-in-charge of the centre, Dr Rakhi Tawade, gave him case papers for the Covishield vaccine and asked him to wait in the queue.

Additional commissioner Malvi said that Yadav mistakenly sat in a queue meant for the anti-rabies vaccine. When Yadav's turn came, the concerned nurse, Kirti Rayat, did not check his case papers, and neither informed him about the vaccine. According to Malvi, the nurse assumed that Yadav was there for the ARV shot and administered the wrong vaccine.

"It was the responsibility of the nurse and the medical officer to inform the patient about the vaccine being administered and to check the case papers before giving any vaccine," an additional commissioner told the daily.

After Yadav got jabbed, he asked the nurse which vaccine was he administered. The nurse told him it was an anti-rabies vaccine, following which Yadav agitated and demanded an explanation.

45-year-old Yadav told the daily that he had undergone surgery recently. Therefore he went to the health centre to inquire if he can be vaccinated.

"The doctor said I can take the vaccine and gave me the case papers. As I was unable to stand due to the operation, one person from the hospital told me to go and take a seat in one of the rooms," Yadav told HT.

Yadav claimed he was given a shot on both the arms which made him suspicious. "She did not ask me to show any papers or asked what dose I was there for. I was shocked to hear that they gave me anti-rabies vaccine when I was not bitten by a dog".

Speaking about this bizarre incident, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske said it was the duty of the medical staff to inform the patients which injection they were administering as the centre is in a slum where most beneficiaries are uneducated.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is not new to such goof-ups, last month, several vaccine doses went missing and were found at a hair transplant clinic. Additionally, a woman was vaccinated thrice on the same day here, and a senior citizen was given a certificate without being jabbed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.