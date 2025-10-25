Maharashtra doctor suicide case: Landlord’s son arrested, cousin claims police threat— What we know so far | 10 points

Maharashtra doctor suicide case is in the spotlight since October 23, when a 28-year-old female medical practitioner was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara district. The victim named her landlord’s son and a police officer in her suicide note.
Social activist named Nitin Andhale shared the deceased physician's purported statement given to an inquiry committee in a post on X and said, “The guilty in this incident must face strict punishment.”
As per reports, the woman doctor had filed a complaint with Deputy Superintendent of Police in June this year, against PSI Badane, who had once threatened her in the hospital. However, no action was taken, as per a purported reply submitted by the woman doctor to police authorities in Satara district.
(With agency inputs)