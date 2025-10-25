Maharashtra doctor suicide: Shocking details emerge in note, accused arrested— Key things to know

Police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, an official told PTI.

Advertisement

Here are the top ten updates on the Maharashtra doctor suicide: 1. “A team from the Phaltan police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two men the doctor had named in a suicide note written on her palm, from Pune,” an official told PTI. In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

Advertisement

2. The Hindustan Times reported that the note alleged she had been raped four times by Gopal Badane, a sub-inspector posted at the Phaltan City police station.

3. When her body was discovered, a note written in Marathi was found on her palm. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the note claimed that she had been raped four times by Gopal Badane, a sub-inspector at the Phaltan City police station. Investigating officers further revealed that the victim and the accused, who has since been suspended, were relatives from Beed.

4. A case of rape and abetment to suicide was registered against the duo. "One of the accused, Bankar, has been arrested and brought to Phaltan. The investigation is underway," the official said, as reported by PTI.

Advertisement

5. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, “It is a very unfortunate incident. I have spoken to the local SP. The accused is a police official. FIR has been lodged in the incident. I have asked the SP to take stringent action against the accused in this case.”

Advertisement

6. The victim's cousin alleged that the doctor had been facing political pressure related to her work. "There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," the cousin told ANI.

7. Another cousin demanded strict punishment for those involved. "The accused should get the strictest of punishment," he said.

8. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve hit out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, over the doctor's suicide and the name of a police officer cropping up in the case. “There is a need for women's security more than that of 'Ladki Bahin' (a financial scheme for women from low income families). If people who flourished under the wings of Fadnavis are harassing women in such a manner, then Fadnavis has failed as the Home Minister and should resign,” Danve wrote on X.

Advertisement

9. As reported by ANI, on doctors holding the protest over the Satara doctor's death, first-year student of KEM Hospital, Dr Samya said, “The POSH Act has already been implemented by law in 2013... We want this act to be implemented strictly everywhere, and due to deficiencies, this implementation is not happening; that is why this matter has reached this point…All our OPD and emergency services are working. However, if our demands are not met, then we will escalate our protest.”

Advertisement

The POSH Act has already been implemented by law in 2013... We want this act to be implemented strictly everywhere.

This is a very unfortunate incident. I have asked the SP to take stringent action against the accused in this case.

10. State Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar said, "We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused.” Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde said there should be no “media trial” in the doctor’s incident.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)