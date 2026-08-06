Maharashtra doctors call off strike after HC order: Why they protested, allopathy vs homeopathy explained

Resident doctors in Maharashtra on Thursday called off their indefinite strike after the Bombay High Court directed them to resume work immediately, bringing relief to public hospitals across the state, PTI reported.

The protest, however, has reignited a long-running debate over whether homeopathy practitioners should be allowed to prescribe allopathic medicines and why similar rights granted to ayurvedic practitioners have not sparked comparable opposition.

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Doctors end strike after high court intervention The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) assured the Bombay High Court that it would withdraw its strike after the court ordered resident doctors to immediately return to duty, expressing concern over the disruption to patient care.

The strike had begun on Wednesday against the Maharashtra government's decision to allow eligible homeopathy practitioners to register with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government would comply with the High Court's directions and urged doctors not to disrupt healthcare services.

"I believe that protests should not be conducted in a manner that disrupts patient care... For the state government, all doctors, regardless of the medical system they practice, are equal," Fadnavis told reporters.

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He reiterated that the government would abide by whatever directions the high court ultimately issues in the matter.

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Why are doctors protesting? The agitation centres on the Maharashtra government's decision to implement provisions allowing qualified BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) practitioners to obtain registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council after completing a prescribed bridge course.

According to a TOI report, resident doctors argue that such registration blurs the distinction between modern medicine and homeopathy and could compromise patient safety.

They contend that prescribing allopathic medicines requires the extensive clinical training and practical exposure that MBBS graduates undergo over several years.

The Maharashtra Medical Council recently registered its first homeopathy practitioner under the amended law, triggering the latest protests.

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What does the law say? The controversy stems from the Maharashtra Homeopathic Practitioners and Maharashtra Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2014.

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The law introduced a one-year bridge course for BHMS graduates. After successfully completing the course, eligible practitioners can prescribe specified allopathic medicines and obtain dual registration with both the Maharashtra Homeopathy Council and the Maharashtra Medical Council.

The legislation has remained tied up in litigation for years.

Following directions from the Bombay High Court, the state recently reopened the registration process, prompting resident doctors to launch the strike.

What do homeopathy practitioners say? Homeopathy practitioners argue that they are being treated differently despite seeking rights similar to those already available to ayurvedic practitioners.

A Maharashtra Homeopathy Council member questioned why ayurveda and Unani practitioners have long been allowed to prescribe certain allopathic medicines without provoking comparable opposition, according to another TOI report.

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Homeopathy representatives maintain that the bridge course equips practitioners to prescribe only specified medicines and that the move would improve access to healthcare, especially in underserved regions.

Strike disrupted healthcare services Before being withdrawn, the strike affected services at government hospitals across Maharashtra.

Around 12,000 resident doctors, including nearly 2,000 from Mumbai's civic medical colleges, participated in the protest.

Routine outpatient departments (OPDs), elective surgeries, laboratory services and non-critical emergency care were disrupted at several hospitals, with senior doctors and interns stepping in to manage patients.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also warned that it could launch a nationwide protest if the Maharashtra government does not reverse the decision permitting homeopathy practitioners to prescribe modern medicines.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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