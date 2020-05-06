Maharashtra: Doctors failing to report for covid duty will face legal action

MUMBAI : Around 10,000 private doctors in Mumbai below 55 years of age, have been asked to report to emergency covid duty in government hospitals and failing to do which may result in revocation of licenses, a fresh Maharashtra government notification said. As the number of covid 19 cases continue to rise in Mumbai at an alarming state, the state government had on Monday asked the city’s private medical practitioners to report to work immediately and mandatorily serve covid-19 patients for at least 15 days.

In the latest notification, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, the supervising body for medical professionals said that failure to report to the hospital will be considered as breach of Medical Council of India code of ethics and action will be initiated according to the provision of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

"Private practitioners working in Mumbai and suburbs have been called. Many of them are not even operating their clinics. Given the increase in the number of cases we had to issue the notification," said Dr T.P. Lahane, director, Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra told Mint. “we are asking them to help us in this time of need," added Dr Lahane. On 8 April Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the medical community and ex-servicemen to join the covid fighting efforts. But that appeal did not evoke much response from the doctors, Dr Lahane told Mint.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has currently around 10,000 doctors working today, with nearly 10,000 more private medical practitioners joining in, the state hopes to beef up its hospitals and quarantine centres with doctors. "Whatever the specialization their services can be put to use,'' added Dr. Lahane. The state government is well within its right to ask private doctors for help and take necessary action if someone doesn’t oblige to its request," said Dr. Sujit Chatterjee, the chief executive officer at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital and the chairperson (Maharashtra and Goa Chapter), Association of Healthcare Providers (India), told Mint over a phone call.

Presently, Mumbai currently has nine doctors on duty per municipal ward with 25 covid positive patients, while In the Intensive Care Units of city hospital, the patient doctor revenue ratio is 1:1. With the new rules in place all the doctors are required to submit details proving their eligibility, Maharashtra Medical Council registration number, current working place, and choice of place for posting. Mumbai is the worst affected city by the coronavirus pandemic. The financial capital of India alone recorded nearly 10,000 covid-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state increased to 15,525, the highest in the country. As many as 617 people have died of coronavirus disease in the state.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday requested the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army and other Central Government hospitals and institutions across the state to provide more ICU beds across the state.

Share Via