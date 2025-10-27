Maharashtra doctor's suicide case: Fresh revelation—Medic accused of signing fake postmortem report under pressure

A shocking twist in Maharashtra woman doctor's alleged suicide came to light when a woman identified as Bhagyashree Maruti Pachangne from Satara district claimed that the doctor signed a fake postmortem report due to being under pressure and her daughter Deepali's death was not natural, saying that the postmortem report does not reflect this, according to a NDTV report.

She has also reportedly called for a comprehensive inquiry into the suspicious circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death.

As per the report, the doctor also included a former MP in another four-page suicide note. She reportedly stated that two personal assistants of the former MP had asked the doctor to declare the accused, Malhari Channe, medically fit besides accusing sub-inspector Gopal Badane of rape and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mental harassment.

"Political people in Phaltan often asked her to change medical reports as she used to be regularly on autopsy duty. She had complained multiple times against the PSI (named in the note), but her complaints were not looked into," PTI quoted a relative as saying.

Bhagyashree Pachangne alleged that her daughter was married to Indian Army officer Ajinkya Hanmant Nimbalkar and suffered constant physical and mental harassment from him and his family. She reportedly died by suicide on August 19 as she was unable to endure the abuse.

However, Pachangne believed it could have been a case of murder. She further claimed that the police failed to provide the postmortem report even five days after Deepali passed away. Pachangne stated that when the family finally received the report a month later, it was entirely false, alleging that Nimbalkar used his political and police links to cover-up the case.

‘She was murdered, would never do such a thing’ According to the report, she mentioned, “On August 17, we received a call from our son-in-law, informing us that Deepali was in critical condition and admitted to Raut Hospital in Phaltan. We were shocked, assuming that since she was pregnant, she might have fainted or fallen due to dizziness.”

Upon arriving at the hospital, her brother-in-law "informed us that Deepali had taken her life... I strongly doubt this," she continued.

She added, “My daughter could not have done this. She was six months pregnant and had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter-how could she leave them behind? She would never do such a thing. I believe she was murdered.”