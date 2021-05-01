Maharashtra has received only 3 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine, out of which, 20,000 have been given to Pune district, said state deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday.

Pawar said the state had plans for a large-scale rollout of the third phase of the vaccination drive but it doesn't even have enough stock to inoculate people aged 45 and above.

"We had planned a big event for today but we received only 3 lakh doses for today. Out of that, 20,000 have been given to Pune district. Today, we do not have stock to vaccinate people aged 45 and above hence vaccination centres in Pune district were closed," said the minister.

"We had taken a decision in a cabinet meeting that people aged 18 to 44 years will start getting vaccinated from 1 May. As many as 5.71 crore people are there in this age category in Maharashtra and we have to vaccinate around 12 crore people," he added.

According to Pawar, the state was supposed to purchase a total of 6.5 crore doses and the finance department was ready to clear the payment for the same in one go.

However, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla told state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that it was difficult for them to provide vaccines in such a large amount, claimed the deputy CM.

"Adar Poonawala told the CM that it is difficult to give the vaccines in large stock. We have done booking with Bharat Biotech as well. We are trying to conduct the vaccination as early as possible," said Pawar.

"We are also trying to get the central government's permission for importing vaccines from other countries. The first lot of vaccines from Russia will be received today but its price is not yet clear," he said while referring to the Sputnik V vaccine delivery.

The statements come in the backdrop of India extending its vaccination drive to include everybody above the age of 18.

Several states have so far flagged concerns regarding the shortage of vaccines.

Some states announced the third phase of the immunisation drive in selected districts, while some announced vaccination for only those above 35 years of age.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai is planning to administer around 20,000 doses to people in the age group of 18-44 at five hospitals. Those who are above 45 will be vaccinated whenever new vaccine stocks arrive, said BMC.

Nagpur district too is only administering the anti-Covid shots to the newly eligible age group.

"We have received update from head office that vaccine will be administered only to people between 18-44 years of age today. Their vaccination will begin at 2 pm," an official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.